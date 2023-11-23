“That’s been a huge difference” – Sage Northcutt says he mixes up multiple skill sets really well now

Some fighters may not have been able to follow the same path that Sage Northcutt has had to walk down and come back out the other side.

Despite all of the setbacks he faced in finally being able to make his return to the circle, he remained positive throughout and continued to work on his skills.

‘Super’ Sage was able to keep himself motivated by trying to work on becoming the best martial artist that he could possibly be when many would have lost sight of their focus.

Now that he is back and able to compete in full condition, Sage Northcutt believes that he has been able to make up for all the lost activity by improving his skill set away from the spotlight.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Northcutt highlighted the biggest developments he had made in his game behind closed doors:

“I would say one of the biggest improvements is transitions. So it's not just straight boxing, not just straight wrestling, or straight jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, or Muay Thai. Just the transitions in between the strikes with the clinching, the grapplings, the wrestling. Those in between times that's been a huge difference.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage Northcutt’s evolving skill set was clear for all to see at ONE Fight Night 10

With his traditional martial arts background, there’s no denying where the natural skills of Sage Northcutt lie.

That was expected to be his best path to victory for his return against Ahmed Mujtaba earlier this year in May but the American showcased firsthand his continued evolution.

After a tough few opening moments of his comeback, Northcutt flipped the script on everybody by securing a heel hook submission over his opponent to get the finish in under a minute.

There’s still so much we need to learn about ‘Super’ Sage around his new and improved arsenal. Until then, let’s hope we see the lightweight star back in action as soon as possible.