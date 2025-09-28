"That was huge win!" - Fans react as Australia's Cameron Rowston rides DWCS momentum to electrifying UFC Perth win

Cameron Rowston's victory over a more experienced opponent at UFC Perth has captivated fans and sparked their reactions.Rowston fought on the preliminary card of the highly anticipated event, marking the return of the world's leading MMA promotion to Australia. He faced Andre Petroski on his debut and showcased an impressive striking performance. From the beginning of the fight, the Australian fighter looked for an opportunity to finish off his opponent.At the 2:41 mark, Rowston landed a decisive strike that resulted in a TKO victory over Petroski.Check out Cameron Rowston's winning moment below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share their reactions. One user seemingly noted the importance of Rowston's UFC Perth victory, writing:&quot;That was huge win!&quot;Others commented:&quot;Right from DWCS to a big TKO in the ring!! Very impressive.&quot;&quot;Made a fan out of me, love the confidence and he was a class act to acknowledge his opponent&quot;&quot;My countrymen are killing it tonight! 4/4 Cam made that look easier than it should have been!&quot;&quot;Like I said. Took a contender series guy to make this night good&quot;&quot;Aussie power in the octagon. Well played, Cam.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Cameron Rowston's electrifying UFC Perth victory over Andre Petroski. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]Rowston entered the world's leading MMA promotion through Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). Although he lost his first fight against Torrez Finney, the Australian fighter made a strong comeback by defeating Brandon Holmes in his second bout.On the other hand, Petroski joined the UFC in August 2021. After starting with a five-fight winning streak in his debut, the American fighter struggled to maintain that momentum, going 3-4 in his subsequent fights, which included the recent loss to Rowston.