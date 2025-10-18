  • home icon
  "That's all hype" - Dricus du Plessis issues definitive prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev super fight 

"That's all hype" - Dricus du Plessis issues definitive prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev super fight 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:50 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (middle) previews potential Alex Pereira (left) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Dricus du Plessis (middle) previews potential Alex Pereira (left) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Dricus du Plessis recently shared his thoughts on a potential super fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. He asserted that Chimaev will have a tough outing against Pereira.

'Borz' is coming off a victory over du Plessis at UFC 319, where he became the new middleweight champion. Meanwhile, Pereira won his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, successfully reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight title. Shortly after this bout, Chimaev called out the Brazilian for a fight.

In a recent appearance on the Fight Forecast, ‘Stillknocks’ shared his reaction to Chimaev’s callout, saying:

"He's always had crazy callouts. Khamzat, there's no way he beats Pereira. I think Pereira right now is one of the greatest to ever do it in this sport or in any combat sport. He's a big guy. Even now at light heavyweight, he looked so big against Ankalaev, it was crazy. That's all hype. I don't think there's any realistic chance that ever happens."
Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments on a potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight below (4:50):

youtube-cover
UFC legend highlights major hiccup in potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev clash

Alex Pereira began his UFC career in the middleweight division, where he became the champion. He later moved up to the light heavyweight division and is now a two-time champion at 205 pounds. In contrast, Khamzat Chimaev also started his UFC journey in the middleweight division but has competed in several bouts in the welterweight division as well.

In a recent discussion on the Good Guy / Bad Guy show, UFC legend Chael Sonnen emphasized the current size difference between Pereira and Chimaev.

"Well, see. Pereira is so big. I do think size matters at a certain point. Chimaev would be a problem in certain positions, but ultimately Pereira’s size, even if he went down once or twice, that’s a big man to drag to the canvas for 25 straight minutes... What they weigh right now, Pereira would beat him." [9:22 seconds into the episode]
