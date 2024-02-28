"That's why I moved houses" - Israel Adesanya discusses impact of fame and unexpected fans visiting his home at odd times

Israel Adesanya is one of the foremost superstars on the UFC roster, having dominated the middleweight division over the last half a decade.

The former two-time champion narrated his experience with fame and the kind of unwanted attention it can attract. In an interview with Theo Von on This Past Weekend, Adesanya discussed his title unification bout at UFC 243 against Robert Whittaker and the spike in his popularity since:

"Everywhere I went, you know, it was just crazy. Even the fight week, I went down the strip, just walked alone cause I was like let me enjoy this while I can you know. Cause I didn’t know how long I would have that for. I can still do it now, but because I have boundaries now. I didn’t have that for long. But what I did on the way to the airport going back to NZ, I just put out a thing on my story or a tweet, if you see me at the airport, just approach me cautiously. You don’t have to come yelling."

'The Last Stylebender' then revealed that he moved his residence to avoid fans showing up at his door without any consideration:

"That’s why I moved houses, cause people would just come to my door and, ‘Oh my God!’. And this is like 9 PM at night. I’m like yo. A guy tried to sell me a watch once. I had to learn boundaries for myself. After I do any kind of media stuff or anything with fans, my people just know, my friends, my security, they just know, okay I just go to my room and I just regroup or replenish my social battery if you will... There’s never enough, you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments below (10:30):

Israel Adesanya responds to Frances Tiafoe over claims of tennis being 'hardest sport'

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe recently proclaimed that tennis was the hardest to play in comparison to other sports.

Tiafoe cited the extreme focus required to play the game and the high endurance levels it demands. He also mentioned how it was an individual sport that did not allow athletes to let up.

Israel Adesanya responded to Tiafoe's claims and commented on the Instagram post. He pointed out the subjective nature of the debate and presented his own case for combat sports:

"It’s all relative to each individual. Especially playing sports at the highest level. Fighting pretty hard tho 😅, respect."

Check out a screenshot of Israel Adesanya's comment on the Instagram post below:

Adesanya's comment.