"That's how I see this fight ending" - Lito Adiwang predicts how Tawanchai will knock out Jo Nattawut in rematch

Filipino strawweight sensation 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang is an avid fan of the 'art of eight limbs'. As a former wushu sanda fighter who has competed in both Muay Thai and boxing, Adiwang is a dedicated student of the fight game, and loves to watch high-level matchups in ONE Championship.

One fight has particularly caught the former Team Lakay member's eye, and it's one he will be tuning in to later this year.

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his gold against No.3-ranked contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang shared his thoughts on this colossal Muay Thai matchup.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"Third-round stoppage, that's how I see this fight ending. He [Tawanchai] will take this by KO. If he won't get it with a straight punch, he'll get this win with a leg kick. He'll break 'Smokin' Jo's leg in this fight."

That's a bold prediction coming from Adiwang.

Tawanchai not underestimating Jo Nattawut: "He is a very tough fighter"

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is no doubt confident of victory heading into his matchup with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, but the 25-year-old Thai superstar knows better than to underestimate his opponent.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative knows Nattawut is a live contender, and will treat him as such. He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"He is very strong and is a heavy puncher. He is a very tough fighter to face."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.