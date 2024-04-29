Danial Williams says Jo Nattawut has what it takes to bring the fight to Tawanchai: “It’s hard to say based on their last fight”

If the first fight was to be based on, then Danial Williams' expectations of Jo Nattawut's second match against Tawanchai PK Saenchai might just be poetic.

Nattawut has another shot at Tawanchai, and this time for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams begged to differ with some other people's assessment that Nattawut will be at a huge disadvantage against Tawanchai in Bangkok.

The three-sport star pointed out how Nattawut brought the fight to Tawanchai, and that it would be difficult to predict an outright winner between the two Thai monsters.

"With Tawanchai being a favorite, a lot of people will think that Jo is going to struggle, but it's hard to say based on their last fight," said Danial Williams.

Tawanchai and Nattawut faced off for the first time in a non-title kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15, with the latter coming in as a late replacement for Superbon at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superbon was scheduled to challenge Tawanchai for the featherweight Muay Thai throne but pulled out of the match due to injury.

Despite his late addition to the card, Nattawut pulled out all the stops against Tawanchai in a fight many still talk about several months later.

Tawanchai ended up taking the unanimous decision win, but there's still a contingency of fans who believe the result could've gone either way.

Danial Williams believes Tawanchai will be more aggressive in world title rematch against Jo Nattawut

Danial Williams knows the first fight between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut was one of the closest decisions in recent memory, and he expects the world champion to push the pace in the sequel.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said Tawanchai will try to dictate the tempo, especially with how some fans thought Nattawut could've taken the win at ONE Fight Night 15.

"You know, Tawanchai probably will be the more eager of the two, because during the last fight it was a bit close and some people did say it should have gone to Jo," said Williams.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.