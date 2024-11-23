“That’s why I do this” - Danielle Kelly takes great pleasure in being able to inspire through jiu-jitsu 

Danielle Kelly hopes to inspire a new generation of girls to give combat sports a try.

Since making her ONE Championship debut at the promotion's 10th-anniversary spectacular — ONE X — in 2022, Kelly has become one of the biggest names in submission grappling.

During her ONE journey, which saw her earn wins over Mariia Molchanova, Ayaka Miura, and Jessa Khan, Kelly etched her name in the history books by becoming the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of her highly anticipated return to action on Friday, December 6, Kelly revealed that fame, fortune, and world championships are not her biggest motivators. It's being a role model for young girls and inspiring them to pursue martial arts.

“Maybe the girls that watched me from when they were like 4 or 5, they’re in high school wrestling now because of me. It’s a humbling, but also a cool feeling because maybe I got them into the sport, or I gave them the confidence that they can do it, too."

She added:

“It’s an emotional feeling, but that’s why I do this. It’s for them and helping the next generation.”

Danielle Kelly and Mayssa Bastos run it back at ONE Fight Night 26 on December 6

After suffering her first setback inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 24, surrendering her ONE atomweight submission grappling world title to Mayssa Bastos via decision, Danielle Kelly is ready to run it back and reclaim the crown she lost.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kelly will get that very opportunity when she rematches Bastos at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video.

It will be Mayssa Bastos' first time defending her atomweight world title since scoring a stunning upset against Kelly over the summer.

Will Bastos go two-up on Kelly and prove that her first win wasn't a fluke, or will Kelly bounce back and become ONE Championship's first two-time submission grappling world champion?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

