"That's insane" - Fans can't wrap their heads around Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane's display of strength

The strength of top heavyweight MMA contender Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is undeniable, and he showcased this in a throwback video that ONE Championship reposted on Instagram.

In the video, Kane crushed two watermelons with ease by just hugging them. The promotion captioned the video with:

"Jarred Brooks' face said it all 😂 Reug Reug is gearing up to face fellow Senegalese behemoth Boucher Ketchup in heavyweight kickboxing action at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo! How will it end? @reugreug"

Even former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks couldn't believe his eyes on what he just witnessed. Aside from 'The Monkey God,' users @blackamura_sc, @telem_urenhanba, @sensei_sam, @coach_mbnaparan, and @mishapeshic were also left in awe with this unbelievable power of 'Reug Reig,' as they commented:

"That's insane"

"imagine hugged by this guy🔥"

"@reugreug is just a different king of human 🔥🏃🏽💨 ossssss 🥷"

"😂😂😂😂 Try it to coconut sir"

"He just built different 😂💪"

Screenshot of fan's comments

Kane is fresh off the biggest win of his professional career by far, when he defeated BJJ phenom Marcus Almeida during their MMA match via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.

Oumar Kane to face fellow Senegalese powerhouse Boucher Ketchup at ONE Fight Night 23

Kane has accepted a short-notice fight with fellow Senegalese star Boucher Ketchup in a heavyweight kickboxing battle at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5. This will be Ketchup's maiden fight under the world's largest martial arts organization and it will be Kane's kickboxing debut.

The two behemoths looks to put a thrilling bout in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Additionally, this will be a tune up fight for 'Reug Reug' in preparation for his world title clash with three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin on November 8 at ONE 169: Atlanta for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.

