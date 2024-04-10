"That’s insane. Pay the man wtf" - Undefeated Bellator star reacts to Sean Strickland's alleged offer to fight Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal just how much he was getting paid on his current contract, or at the very least, alluded to the figure.

Earlier this week, he wrote:

"Out of curiosity... What do you guys think I was offered to fight Costa on 7 weeks notice? Base contract....."

A fan responded with their guess, saying:

"$200k show $200k win $10k fight week incentive"

Strickland took note of the fan's response and replied:

"Close but less lol"

The exchange was compiled by MMA Fighting and reposted on Instagram. Sean Strickland's revelation appeared to surprise many. Given his recent rise in popularity and the fact that he held the UFC middleweight strap, many were surprised to see just how little, relatively speaking, Strickland was being paid.

Among those who expressed their surprise was Johnny Eblen, the reigning Bellator middleweight champion. In a comment on the very same Instagram post, he wrote:

"That’s insane. Pay the man wtf"

Check out the post here:

Check out Johnny Eblen's comment below:

Johnny Eblen's comment

Given Eblen's surprise, it would be fair to assume that the reigning Bellator middleweight champion's pay is in the same ballpark, or possibly even higher.

Considering Sean Strickland's status and position in the UFC roster, his pay, or lack thereof, does highlight some issues with the company's structure and how they compensate their athletes in the eyes of many.

Sean Strickland announces break from X

Strickland has been extremely busy over the last few days on social media and has commented on a myriad of subjects. Recently, however, he took to X and announced a short break from the platform.

He wrote:

"Well I'm checking out of Twitter for a couple days. Gotta figure out my life lol! Anyways appreciate you guys. Really man my fans are the real ones...As long as my career last I'll always speak up for you guys! Thank you all again. I'm out."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It is currently unclear if this was due to the response generated by his previous tweet in which he indicated how much he was being paid. Regardless, fans can expect Strickland to come back with a bang soon.

