"That's how Izzy got the Prime deal" - When Israel Adesanya ragdolling and making Logan Paul tap had fans amazed

Israel Adesanya and Logan Paul’s training video is still making rounds on social media, and fans are having fun with it in the comments section. Adesanya was in the U.S. to support his teammates Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker in their UFC 290 fights in July. Both men emerged victoriously at the event.

During their extended stay in the country after the event, Adesanya and Volkanovski joined YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul for a training session. Both men got the better of ‘Maverick,’ but he held his ground for a while before tapping out. You can watch the video below courtesy of the Freestylebender YouTube channel:

Fans reacted hilariously to the video. While some were impressed with the massive skill gap between Adesanya and Paul, others simply appreciated Logan Paul for daring to spar with one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Here are some comments on the video posted on TheMacLife that grabbed our attention:

Fan reactions on Israel Adesanya and Logan Paul's grappling session [via @TheMacLife YouTube channel]

The leading comment on the video refers to the fact that Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski became the first official athletes of the PRIME Sports drinks owned by Logan Paul. However, it has been alleged that the drinks may not be safe for children to consume. Paul has been maneuvering around the controversy successfully so far, and PRIME has become a hydration partner of the UFC.

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya became the two-time UFC middleweight champion by defeating archrival Alex 'Poatan' Pereira via second-round knockout at UFC 287 in April 2023. 'The Last Stylebender' holds a win over every top contender of the division and barring the exception of the Alex Pereira loss in 2022, he has largely remained unmatched.

However, a wave of fresh and hungry title challengers is waiting for the champion. South African contender Dricus Du Plessis earned the title shot by defeating former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. However, a foot injury forced him out of the proposed fight against Israel Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender' called out fifth-ranked Sean Strickland for a fight in Du Plesss's absence. Strickland, who is coming off a spectacular TKO win over Abus Magomedov, readily accepted the challenge, and the fight was made official. Adesanya will attempt the first defense of his second title reign against Strickland at UFC 293. The event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 9 in Sydney, Australia.