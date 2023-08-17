Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski's nutritionist completely destroys PRIME's hydration claims made by Logan Paul 

Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski's nutritionist Jordan Sullivan offered his take on Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink, which also happens to be the official hydration partner of the UFC.

Logan Paul has been navigating allegations leveled against his range of sports drinks. The allegations raised by Democratic New York Senator Chuck Schumer sheds light on the health risks that it might pose to children. The American politician criticized its packaging and called upon FDA's investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has strongly refuted Schumer's allegations, strongly emphasizing that the caffeine content in the energy drink aligns with those found in well-known brands like Gatorade's FastSwitch and Celsius.

In the wake of these developments, Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski's nutritionist Jordan Sullivan has offered his expert take on the claims made by Paul. In a video posted by renowned nutrition coach James Smith, Sullivan explains how fluids are ingested into the stomach, eventually entering the bloodstream through specialized entry points in its wall. The presence of an optimal balance of sodium and glucose in an energy drink facilitates this process effectively.

He further claims that prominent energy drinks manage to facilitate the process of intestinal absorption, Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink in fact works in the opposite way. Sullivan stated:

"The way that PRIME is formulated, you're going the opposite way of getting in. That's why the comparison that PRIME makes with other drinks is so ridiculous. Every drink that they compare themselves with has way better hydrating or sports drink properties than they do."

Jordan Sullivan's take on the matter is particularly interesting considering that Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski recently became the first athletes to sign a deal with PRIME.

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski: First official athletes signed by Logan Paul's PRIME

Earlier this year, UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya joined forces with PRIME, the hydration company co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI in 2022. The announcement followed a video showing Paul training with the two UFC fighters, sparking speculation about potential collaborations beyond training.

PRIME Hydration has swiftly gained popularity, reportedly accumulating over $250 million in retail sales since its inception. Earlier this year, the company entered the MMA world by becoming the official sports drink of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute.

The UFC fighters were also gifted with 'Prime' chains made out of diamonds that are roughly worth around $25,000.