WATCH: WWE star Logan Paul trains with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski

WWE star and popular YouTuber Logan Paul was recently seen training alongside UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski took to his official Instagram handle to upload a story of him training alongside Paul, Adesanya, and decorated grappler, Craig Jones. Volk is the current UFC featherweight champion. Meanwhile, Adesanya recently regained the UFC middleweight title.

Paul's latest match in WWE was against Seth Rollins, to whom he lost at WrestleMania 39. The Maverick has also competed in a couple of boxing matches and has previously teased transitioning to Mixed Martial Arts.

Watch the video of Paul training with Adesanya and Volkanovski:

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Logan Paul getting some work in with Israel Adesanya Logan Paul getting some work in with Israel Adesanya 👀 https://t.co/O3NFF8g2v7

Interestingly enough, Paul's first two boxing matches were against his current business partner and good friend, KSI, who also appeared at WrestleMania 39 but was taken out by Rollins.

Logan Paul is excited to make a return to WWE

Logan Paul is excited to make his big return to WWE. He hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle in weeks.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul claimed he wants to return to professional wrestling and appreciates the product as a fan. He said:

"I am so hungry to get back in there dude. I am so hungry to get back in there and I just got cable. I just got cable down here in Puerto Rico so I’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the big events. Night of Champions just happened. As a fan, and for the first time, I’m watching the consumer angle. I didn’t always do that."

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Logan Paul in the gym with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski today Logan Paul in the gym with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski today 🔥 https://t.co/w2AtvJp9Hi

Throughout his WWE tenure so far, Paul has shared the ring with top names, including the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two collided in a highly anticipated match in Saudi Arabia, where Paul unsuccessfully challenged for the World Championship.

