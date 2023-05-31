"I am so hungry to get back" - 28-year-old superstar reveals he is excited to return to WWE

WWE Superstar and YouTube megastar Logan Paul recently revealed that he is looking forward to his return to the company.

Logan Paul last battled Seth Rollins in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, he came up short against The Visionary. The Maverick has been on a roll since joining WWE last year, with his matches against Roman Reigns and Rollins getting critical acclaim. He is yet to get back to action after signing a new multi-year deal with WWE.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, the popular YouTuber disclosed that he really wants to get back to wrestling and appreciates the product now as a fan.

"I am so hungry to get back in there dude. I am so hungry to get back in there and I just got cable. I just got cable down here in Puerto Rico so I’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the big events. Night of Champions just happened. As a fan, and for the first time, I’m watching the consumer angle. I didn’t always do that," said Logan Paul. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Logan Paul claims the next couple of years in WWE will be "amazing"

Logan Paul has been very impressive so far in his short career as a superstar.

He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at Crown Jewel. However, the match was far more entertaining than most wrestling fans anticipated, and many are looking forward to Logan's return.

During the same episode of the podcast, he stated that watching the product now will lead to a fantastic couple of years for him in the company.

"As a YouTuber, I got to go and be a YouTuber because I knew what people are looking for, what they wanted and what made a good video and kept the audience retained. Now, as a WWE fan, I can see how the performance translates from what it feels like from my perspective to on TV and I think this angle and these last three months I’ve had off in this sport will lead to an amazing next couple of years in the WWE… I’m really excited to get back," he added. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

It remains to be seen when Logan Paul will return to the ring and whether a championship run awaits him.

