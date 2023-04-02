 "I currently have no job because my contract ended" - Logan Paul reflects on his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul has commented on his feelings after coming out of his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

The two stars put on an entertaining match at the event, with The Visionary emerging victorious via pinfall after delivering the stomp. YouTube star KSI also made his WWE debut during the bout while dressed up as a Prime mascot and ended up eating a frog splash through the announce table. This was the second time that The Maverick lost a singles match in the company.

During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Logan Paul addressed his loss to Seth Rollins, stating that he's not mad that he lost the match and is feeling pretty good. He said that currently, he doesn't have a job because his WWE contract has expired.

“Let’s go. I don’t even care if I lost. At one point, I thought this was the worst birthday ever, you know. It was a moment in time where I ended my rookie year on an embarrassing loss to Seth Rollins in front of 80,000 people at SoFi Stadium, I accidentally frog splashed my business partner KSI through a table, and I currently have no job because my contract ended. So it’s not ideal. But I’m feeling actually pretty good right now," he said. [H/T WrestleZone]

What's next for Logan Paul after his loss at WrestleMania 39?

The social media megastar has had an impressive run in WWE, and all of his matches so far have been good. He made his WWE in-ring debut at The Grandest Stage of Them All last year in a tag team match and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WrestleMania Whether we like him or not, Logan Paul is incredible in that ring. Insane athlete. Whether we like him or not, Logan Paul is incredible in that ring. Insane athlete. #WrestleMania https://t.co/OTTzXIMDZl

If Logan Paul re-signs with WWE, there are plenty of opponents he could face. He could even compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match to earn a world title opportunity.

The Maverick could even collide with John Cena at SummerSlam, which would undoubtedly be an interesting match.

Who's your dream opponent for Logan Paul, sound off the comments below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes