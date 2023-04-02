[WATCH] Logan Paul hits the GTS to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul hit the Go To Sleep on Seth Rollins midway through their match.

The GTS is a move primarily used by KENTA and CM Punk. Both wrestlers have used it as their finishing maneuvers throughout the years. While Punk is currently inactive, KENTA continues to use the GTS.

Despite pulling off some big moves, The Maverick was unable to beat Seth Rollins. Paul failed to extend his WrestleMania winning streak, having won last year's show in a tag team match.

Watch the clip of Logan Paul hitting the Go To Sleep:

Luigi @LuigiWrestling Lo de Logan Paul haciendo un Go To Sleep no me lo esperaba. #WrestleMania Lo de Logan Paul haciendo un Go To Sleep no me lo esperaba. #WrestleMania https://t.co/ocTtAsV5Tl

During the match between Paul and Rollins, the YouTube sensation and boxer KSI also made a surprise appearance.

He accompanied his Prime business partner to the ringside while dressed up as a mascot. However, a slight miscommunication between the two led to Paul putting KSI through the announcer's table.

Rollins, meanwhile, picked up a vital win after having lost to Cody Rhodes at last year's WrestleMania. The former Universal Champion could move on from his feud with Paul and possibly shift focus toward the world championship.

Should Seth Rollins be next in line to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title? Sound off in the comment section

