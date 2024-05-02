"That's how she knocked out everyone" - Smilla Sundell sings praise for Natalia Diachkova's boxing

Smilla Sundell has nothing but respect for Natalia Diachkova's skillset before they throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22.

Primarily, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion has been impressed by the challenger's educated hands and immense finishing power.

Speaking in a pre-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, the Fairtex Training Center superstar said:

"She's, of course, good at boxing. That's how she knocked out everyone. She's very fast and strong."

Watch Smilla Sundell's full interview with SCMP here:

The 19-year-old Swede phenom puts her coveted strap on the line against the ONE Friday Fights standout this Friday, May 3. Their scheduled five-round world title tilt broadcasts live from Bangkok's revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Both female warriors head into this massive headliner contest with perfect promotional resumes – and that only adds more excitement to this already hotly anticipated showdown.

The Stockholm native has evolved into one of the most talented stars on the ONE roster since her debut. With four back-to-back wins, including two world title victories against Jackie Buntan and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, 'The Hurricane' is in the hot seat to continue her reign atop the division.

Meanwhile, Diachkova spots a similar 4-0 run in the promotion. The 29-year-old impressed throughout her run at ONE Friday Fights with three first-round knockouts and a unanimous decision win.

Given that both superstars are in fine form, the watching world will be in for a striking clinic when Sundell and 'Karelian Lynx' collide at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday.

Smilla Sundell must find a way around Natalia Diachkova's vicious combinations

The 19-year-old teen sensation has looked nothing short of unstoppable throughout her run under the ONE banner, and should she stick to her usual game, she can extend her path to greatness on the global stage.

With Diachkova's knockout power potentially being a source of concern, 'The Hurricane' must rely on her reach advantage to pick 'Karelian Lynx' apart from range.

Should the fight be contested in the pocket, Smilla Sundell can rely on her world-class clinch game, with elbows and knees, to continue racking up damage.

If she can ace both scenarios with ease, everything should be in place for her to secure another victory and world title win in the main event of the May 3 bill.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 22 for free.