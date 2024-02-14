"That's when you know it's bad" - True Geordie slams Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal for their acting in Road House remake

True Geordie recently sounded off on the Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal for their acting in the 'Road House' remake.

The full length trailer for the upcoming remake was released and displayed some of the action scenes that viewers can expect to see in the film. True Geordie wasn't among those in the MMA community who were complimentary of the former two-division UFC champion, as he was critical of the film as a whole after what he saw in the trailer.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the popular podcaster slammed McGregor and Gyllenhaal for not having believable performances. He mentioned that he wants the film to be successful but doesn't believe it will be after its release on March 21. He said:

"He doesn't sound remotely believable. ... Like this whole I hate Conor McGregor thing, I don't honestly. I want it ['Road House'] to be good. It's fu**ing trash and that's when you know it's bad.

"They really tried hard to make him [Jake Gyllenhaal] this really nice guy and actually, that's not the character...they turned him into a fu**ing school teacher and I had more intimidating school teachers than him." [1:48 - 2:23]

It will be interesting to see whether film critics will agree with True Geordie's assessment of the actors and characters they are portraying once the film is released on Prime Video.

Check out the full video below:

True Geordie questions why Conor McGregor has been sidelined by the UFC

True Geordie recently weighed in on the delay for Conor McGregor's long awaited return and questioned the UFC for why they have essentially sidelined him.

In the aforementioned video, the podcaster questioned why the promotion is continuing to delay the former two-division champion's return to the octagon. He mentioned that they lack star power and could use their biggest star more than ever. He said:

"The UFC is at an all-time low in terms of stars, like, we have never seen this few stars in the UFC and he [Conor McGregor] is one of the last remaining ones that you can hang your hat on to generate insane interest and buzz. Yet, deliberately pushing him away and dismissing him? It's bizarre." [6:28 - 6:44]

Tweet regarding Dana White's update on McGregor's return [Image courtesy: @sportskeedamma - X]