Who is True Geordie? Latest beef with Conor McGregor explained

Brian Davis, better known as True Geordie online, is one of YouTube's most popular content creators known for his unfiltered takes and bold opinions. He is closely associated with KSI's group Sidemen and hosts the eponymous True Geordie Podcast.

While the YouTuber originally went by the moniker of 'FootballFan533,' he later adopted 'True Geordie' to reflect the colloquial term "Geordie," a name usually associated with people from the Newcastle area. As a hardcore Newcastle United Football Club fan, the Brit was initially known for uploading sensational rants about his beloved team.

As an online personality, True Geordie isn't without controversy. He has come under fire multiple times for voicing his controversial opinions and now finds himself in an angry back-and-forth with Conor McGregor.

The Newcastle native recently took shots at McGregor and brutally went in on the UFC superstar for his loopy interview behavior. He posted a video of McGregor's recent interviews and claimed that the Irishman's conduct and manner of speaking were due to drug use.

In classic Conor McGregor style, 'The Notorious' fired back at the YouTube star in a now-deleted expletive-laden rant on Twitter and cussed him out for the accusations.

McGregor stated:

"Mr. Estrogen, what's happening?..."Who the f**k are you? You little burns victim-looking thing. F**k me, man, who scolded you with a kettle? You fat f**k! You little feminine p**sy of a thing."

True Geordie controversy: YouTuber responds to Conor McGregor's explicit rant

It seems the feud between True Geordie and Conor McGregor isn't going away anytime soon. The content creator recently fired back at McGregor for his rant. In a YouTube video, he delivered a scathing rebuttal to the Irishman's remarks about his "burnt" looks, saying:

"I'm the kind of person who will say the thing that no one else is actually saying, but everyone can see. Conor McGregor did not look good in those interviews... He's been a d*ck over these years."

Watch the full video below:

In the same video, the 36-year-old also called Conor McGregor out for an MMA fight or a boxing match, claiming that he'd make easy work of the former UFC two-division champion. He said:

"He's in no way ready to fight anyone. Not even me... Mate, I'm 300-f**king-pounds and built like a rugby player... I would pick McGregor up like a shopping bag... They've got weight classes for a reason... If you want to do a charity fight, MMA/boxing I don't give a sh*t because I'm literally a giant compared to you... We'll donate the money to burn victims."

