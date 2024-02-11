"That’s that LA cop talking" - Fans react hilariously to referee Mike Beltran 'chewing out' debutant Robert Bryczek live on TV during UFC Vegas 86

Referee Mike Beltran reprimanding UFC debutant Robert Bryczek during his UFC Vegas 86 middleweight fight against Ihor Potieria had MMA fans in splits.

The Polish contender succumbed to a unanimous decision loss against Potieria. However, what caught the attention of fight fans is a clip of Beltran dishing out a stern warning to Bryczek during the bout.

In footage posted by @MacMallyMMA on X, the 44-year-old official can be heard warning the fighter:

"No more fouls from you. You understand? No more fouls. The next one you get, I'm going to deduct a point."

Catch the warning below:

Suffice to say, fight fans had a field day with the incident and flooded the post's comments section.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@fullguardkimura opined:

"That’s that LA cop talking 🗣️ tell’em Beltran!!!!!"

@VincenzoPala wrote:

"That was uncomfortable."

@BIGTIMEFandD joked:

"Don’t make daddy Beltran take his belt off!"

@sergiodaGOAT had this to say:

"Bro gonna get put into time out in the corner. 😭"

@UFCUFCUFC13 opined:

"I'd just walk out of the octagon."

@bikerina6 empathized:

"I was raging for him 🤣 to just have to stand there and take it."

@Lordlotuskiller wrote:

"I was hoping he didn’t understand English."

@pound4 wrote:

"Mike Beltran stands on business."

@Brandon_N420 said:

"One more time and you are grounded for a week."

Mike Beltran on his love for combat sports

While Mike Beltran is one of MMA's most recognizable referees, he doesn't play favorites when it comes to combat sports.

During an interview with L.A Eyekon from The Sauce Podcast, the veteran referee claimed that he was a fan of combat sports in general:

"I'm a fan of combat sports, period. Actually, boxing was my first love. I boxed when I was a kid. So boxing was my first love of combat sport since I was 10 years old. As I got older, I got involved in mixed martial arts... I love combat sports in general, so boxing, MMA, kickboxing, whatever it is... I'm watching it."

Catch Mike Beltran's comments below: