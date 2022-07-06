"That's like Izzy criticizing Guardians of the Galaxy" - Brendan Schaub hits out at Chris Pratt for his criticism of Israel Adesanya's performance against Jared Cannonier

Brendan Schaub has slammed Chris Pratt after the Hollywood actor criticized Israel Adesanya's performance in UFC 276's main-event.

Pratt, an avid MMA fan, is often pictured cageside at large pay-per-view events. The 43-year-old attended the UFC 276 event and appeared on ESPN's analyst panel at the end of the night. Pratt, while admitting he was a fan of Israel Adesanya's entrance, criticized the main-event for being far from entertaining:

"I'm not a fan, man. I'm not a fan of coming out like all that talk and then just putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter. Like, come on, man. You've got to cash on that. You got to cash on that promise, you know? Being so bada**."

On the latest episode of the The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' suggested Pratt find faults within his own profession, not someone else's:

"I know Chris Pratt was like 'For me, I'm disappointed, for me if you talk all that sh*t you gotta show out'. Hey bro. We're not telling you how to make Guardians of the Galaxy. That's like Izzy [Israel Adesanya] criticizing Guardians of the Galaxy for Groot [character in the movie] talking too much. Pratt would be like 'What the f**k do you know about movies?'... This is the first time you're on national broadcast with the UFC and you take this opportunity to clown our boy Izzy?"

Israel Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 via unanimous decision. 'The Last Stylebender' remains unbeaten at middleweight (12-0) in the UFC.

Catch Brendan Schaub's latest podcast episode here:

WWE's The Undertaker approves of Israel Adesanya's UFC 276 entrance

Much of the criticism of UFC 276's main-event was in part due to the stunning entrance by the middleweight champion. Fans around the world lost their minds when the iconic gong of The Undertaker's entrance theme hit the T-Mobile Arena.

The camera cut backstage and captured 'The Last Stylebender' making his octagon walk donning 'The Deadman's classic black hat and carrying an urn. The urn also had Jared Cannonier's name engraved on the side.

The entrance was even more fitting as earlier in the night it showed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H all sitting cageside at the PPV.

Fans may have wondered what Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker thought of it. MMA analyst Ariel Helwani revealed that the 57-year-old was a huge fan of 'Izzy's entrance.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”

I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender ’s walkout:“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!” I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender’s walkout:“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”https://t.co/a0tGCZ0DyK

Although the 32-year-old was unable to find the flash finish that his octagon walk deserved, his entrance will go down as one of the best in UFC history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far