"That's like letting a tiger out of the cage" - Fans react to Mike Tyson vowing to stay off weed for Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson appears to be in full battle mode for his upcoming boxing showdown with Jake Paul, making a firm commitment to abstain from weed until the match unfolds.

The heavyweight boxing icon is poised to return to the squared circle against 'The Problem Child' on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This event will be streamed live on Netflix and will be accessible to all subscribers.

During a recent interview on Fox News, 'Iron Mike', a vocal advocate for cannabis with his own line of products, discussed his upcoming fight and declared his intention to refrain from using marijuana until the bout:

"I don’t think I’ll be smoking for this fight, and I think I’m gonna be really irritable and nasty. This guy's gonna come and try to hurt me. he's gonna be greatly mistaken. I don't think he is faster than me."

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

Fans responded to Tyson's remarks with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"No weed for Mike for 3 months? That means he'll have nothing to keep him balanced and calm. That's like letting a tiger out of the cage..."

Another wrote:

"Jake, just drop out while you're still alive!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Although many specifics about the fight are still uncertain, 'Iron Mike' confirmed during the same interview that the bout will not be recorded on either his or Paul's professional records and will be conducted as an exhibition fight.

Tyson's professional fighting career concluded in 2005 after experiencing two consecutive losses before retirement. However, he returned to the ring for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Why is Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match stirring controversy?

Mike Tyson's upcoming match against Jake Paul has the potential to become one of the year's most significant yet contentious bouts. Despite 'Iron Mike' being hailed as one of the most formidable and feared heavyweight boxers in history, his prime has passed since retiring with an impressive record of 50-6, including 44 knockouts.

The combat sports community is expressing concerns over the striking 31-year age gap between Tyson and 'The Problem Child'. These worries were amplified by a widely circulated video depicting Tyson using a walking aid, hinting at struggles possibly related to sciatica.

