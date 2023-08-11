“That’s what Lumpinee Boxing Stadium was built on” - Fans hyped up for impending Tawanchai-Superbon classic

Fight fans are hyped up for the impending world title clash between striking superstars Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Maywnn at ONE Fight Night 15.

In the span of a couple of years, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has become a household name in ONE Championship due to his fierce striking power.

Thus far, the 24-year-old has yet to disappoint. He’s garnered four knockouts in his last five victories, with his most impressive finish occurring last Friday against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13. With his first promotional kickboxing victory added to his resume, Tawanchai is ready to push his limits further against one of the biggest names in Muay Thai.

Superbon Singha Mawynn needs no introduction. The Thai-born striker has built his own legacy in ONE Championship as one of the top pound-for-pound athletes in kickboxing.

Prior to surrendering his belt to reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder Chingiz Allazov in January, he was on a stunning three-fight win streak against the best in the world - including Tawanchai tormentor Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong.

With Tawanchai vs. Superbon only a couple of months away, fight fans have expressed nothing but sheer excitement for their impending clash on October 6.

Check out what they have been saying below:

