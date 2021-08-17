"That's what makes the most sense" - Dustin Poirier reveals whether he's more likely to face Charles Oliveira or Nate Diaz next

Dustin Poirier has his sights set on the UFC lightweight title and believes a title shot against Charles Oliveira makes the most sense for his next octagon appearance.

Poirier is currently headed towards becoming the Fighter of the Year after back-to-back stoppage wins against Conor McGregor in 2021.

It's clear as day that Dustin Poirier is the number one contender in the lightweight division and 'The Diamond' himself wants to fight for UFC gold next.

While he does want to compete for the title, Poirier also stated that he needs to discuss the entire situation with the UFC before accepting the matchup.

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Dustin Poirier revealed what could be next for him.

"I feel like it's for the world title. I mean that's what makes the most sense. But when that phone rings we got to talk. We have to talk, man. About the whole situation, about everything. You like that middle ground? I just plant my feet in everytime you ask me that question. I don't commit to anything anymore."

Dustin Poirier also has a potential timeline in mind for his next fight and fight fans will be delighted to know that 'The Diamond' plans on competing once more before the end of the year.

Poirier wants to make it 3-0 in 2021 and ideally finish the year with lightweight gold strapped around his waist.

"Against who, I don't know, but fighting again this year is possible man," said Poirier.

Dustin Poirier isn't short of options for his next fight

Apart from the title fight with 'Do Bronx', Dustin Poirier is also interested in a potential fight with Nate Diaz.

Poirier recently called out the Stockton native on Twitter, and since then there has been speculation surrounding a potential clash between the pair.

Nathan? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2021

Poirier and Diaz were set to fight each other at UFC 230. While Diaz stated that the Louisianan had to pull out of the fight owing to an injury, Poirier revealed in the same interview that the fight was already off the table due to Diaz's pay demands.

