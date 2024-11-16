"That’s never happening" - Jake Paul rejects Conor McGregor's alleged fight offer but proposes a different stipulation 

Jake Paul didn't showcase any interest in facing Conor McGregor for a boxing match. But he also proposed an alternative stipulation from his side. Instead of agreeing to a showdown under boxing rules, 'The Problem Child' offered to venture into McGregor's core sport for the encounter.

Paul earned a unanimous decision victory against Mike Tyson in the recently concluded mega-event in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He used the 31-year age gap between him and Tyson to his advantage. Paul looked swift on the feet, allowing himself to slip out of Tyson's range after landing a few strikes of his own.

Paul and McGregor have gone back and forth multiple times since the former took up boxing in 2018. A reporter presented the idea of an in-ring encounter between the two during the post-Paul vs. Tyson press meet. Paul expressed that McGregor would never accept a boxing match against him.

"He'll never do that [fight me in a boxing ring] though. He knows way better. He is not his own boss. It's funny to say that Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul and will never box him, but it's the fu**ing truth."

Later, Paul thought of a different way to fix an encounter between him and McGregor. He put out a tweet offering to lock horns with the Irishman inside an MMA cage.

"Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t."

Conor McGregor fired a scathing diss at Jake Paul after his victory against Mike Tyson

Conor McGregor had been a staunch critic of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight right from the time it was announced. Moreover, Paul's victory provided him with an ample opportunity to throw a shade at Paul's choice of rivals.

McGregor put out a now-deleted tweet mentioning that Paul's team would now negotiate a fight with Prichard Colon, a light middleweight boxer, who went to a coma following a brain injury in one of his fights in 2015. McGregor's now-deleted tweet read:

"They are eyeing Prichard Colón for next opponent"

