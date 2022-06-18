"That's the price we pay" - Glover Teixeira insists there's no regrets after losing title to Jiri Prochazka, claims his exciting fight style brings risks

Glover Teixeira recently stated that he has no regrets losing the light heavyweight title to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275.

Teixeira and Prochazka engaged in an all-time classic at UFC 275 last weekend with the 205 lbs world championship on the lone. After a back-and-forth contest, 'Denisa' managed to pull off a submission win with less than a minute remaining in the fifth-round.

Many believe Teixeira made some tactical errors as he jumped on a guillotine after severely hurting Prochazka. The former champion was winning on the scorecards and could have remained the champion had he played it safe in the last round. However, the Brazilian has no regrets about the fight as he stated in an interview with Brazilian MMA Legends:

"Never. Because that's the way I fight, right?! It's the way I fight, it's my quest. And that's the price we pay. Got it?! But of course, when looking at the fight, you always think, you know?! Damn, I could have done this or that. On several occasions. Everytime we fight, right?!"

He added:

"When we review the fight, we really have something to learn. Like, "Damn, there I could have done it. At that monent." But I have no regrets, because I tried to finish the fight there. And in the fifth round I was already confident that I was winning the fight, you know?!"

Watch Glover Teixeira talk about his UFC 275 fight against Jiri Prochazka:

What's next for Glover Teixeira in the UFC?

Despite his loss, fans were stunned by the valiant efforts that the former champion put in. He is still the No. 1 ranked light heavyweight contender in the world. Glover Teixeira campaigned for a rematch against Jiri Prochazka right after his loss in Singapore.

However, the winner of Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith at UFC 277 might be next in line for a title shot next. UFC president Dana White recently termed the contest as a No. 1 contender's clash.

A rematch against Jan Blachowicz might be a good option for Teixeira next if he doesn't get an immediate rematch. The 42-year-old defeated Blachowicz at UFC 267 to be crowned the champion. A rematch might be a No. 1 contender's fight between the two former champions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far