"That's the only reason anybody wants to interview him" - Bo Nickal shares hilarious reason why one of UFC 292 fighters is "relevant"

Bo Nickal recently revealed a hilarious reason why he believes one of the fighters competing at UFC 292 this Saturday is relevant.

During episode #6 of his Nickals and Dimes podcast, the surging UFC middleweight shared his thoughts on the middleweight bout between Andre Petroski and Gerald Meerschaert. The bout is set to take place on the early prelims and Bo Nickal revealed he's the reason why there's any interest in Meerschaert.

He said:

"I like Gerald [Meerschaert], so I would want Gerald to win but really, you know, what ever happens happens. Dude's gonna be irrelevant in one year. He's only relevant because he has a huge crush on me. That's the only reason that everbody wants to interview him. It's cause they wanna hear him talk about how much he loves me." [33:41 - 33:58]

The former three-time NCAA Div I National wrestling champion also shared his thoughts on Petroski. He mentioned that he doesn't believe he is an elite fighter and described what he has seen from his performances, saying:

"I don't think Petroski is that good, man, I think the guy sucks if I'm being honest. I watch him a lot, he got smoked by Bryan Battle...a 170 [pounder] with no Jiu-Jitsu...And he gets so tired in all his fights, he doesn't impress me one bit." [33:09 - 33:29]

It will be interesting to see what transpires at UFC 292 and whether Andre Petroski takes offense and challenges Bo Nickal should he defeat Gerald Meerschaert.

Check out the full video:

Bo Nickal doesn't believe Khamzat Chimaev is on his level

There has been plenty of intrigue among fans on what would transpire in a bout between Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev.

The bout is a realistic possibility at some point now that 'Borz' moved up to 185lbs and if they remain unbeaten, it could be a massive fight for the UFC. During an interview with Clash of Combat, Nickal mentioned that he doesn't believe Chimaev is on his level and would prove that in the octagon, saying:

"I feel like I can say whatever about his wrestling skills, his fighting skills, this and that, we're gonna fight at some point and people will realize that there's levels." [22:02 - 22:15]