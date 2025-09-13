"That's some serious bank" - Fans react to Turki Alalshikh revealing Canelo Alvarez will make over $100M for Terence Crawford fight

When a fight is billed as one of the biggest of its time, the money on the table usually reflects it. Canelo Alvarez is set to prove that point in Las Vegas.Boxing powerhouse Turki Alalshikh has confirmed that Alvarez will reportedly earn more than $100 million for facing Terence Crawford. Alvarez has collected massive purses throughout his career, but this could potentially be the biggest of them all.The Mexican star has long been the sport’s most bankable attraction, and his clash with Crawford is a meeting of elite talents and commercial juggernauts.Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to Alvarez's reported purse, with one fan writing:&quot;That’s some serious bank.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Highest paid boxer ever.&quot;&quot;I mean, he better. Not only is he the bigger draw, but he's the one taking the bigger risk here, accepting this fight.&quot;&quot;No fighter or fight is worth that lmao, and I’m a big Canelo fan.&quot;&quot;My parents put me in the wrong sport.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Canelo Alvarez's reported purse for his fight against Terence Crawford. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]Canelo Alvarez is confident that Terence Crawford will bring the fightCanelo Alvarez is preparing for another massive night in Las Vegas and believes Terence Crawford will approach the challenge far differently than Jermell Charlo did in 2023. Charlo moved up from junior middleweight to face Alvarez but spent most of the fight circling away, resulting in a one-sided defeat.Crawford is taking a similar leap, moving up 14 pounds to contest Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight crown. That being said, the Mexican champion expects him to fight with greater conviction.Alvarez respects Crawford’s pride and pedigree as a four-division champion. While he does not see him pulling off an upset, he is certain Crawford will not follow the same passive blueprint.Previewing the fight in an interview with Ring Magazine, Alvarez said:“I think Crawford has more pride, that’s what I think... I don’t think it’s gonna be the same. He’s gonna try to win.”