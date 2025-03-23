  • home icon
"That's a smile worth a million bucks!" - Fans react to wholesome chaos as Gunnar Nelson lifts Kevin Holland mid-fight at UFC London

By Imran
Modified Mar 23, 2025 21:38 GMT
Fans react to Gunnar Nelson (left) picking Kevin Holland (right) up mid-fight at UFC London
Fans react to Gunnar Nelson (left) picking Kevin Holland (right) up mid-fight at UFC London. [Image courtesy: @ufc on X].

Kevin Holland returned to the octagon and locked horns with Gunnar Nelson at UFC London in a welterweight showdown. Nelson picked up Holland mid-fight and kept him airborne for a while as the duo shared a laugh. Fans reacted to the moment as soon as it went viral on social media.

Holland entered the octagon with consecutive losses in his last two fights against Roman Dolidze and Reinier de Ridder respectively. He survived the grappling maneuvers of Nelson and eventually secured a unanimous decision victory in his favor to return to the win column.

Happy Punch posted the portion of the video from their fight on X and outlined the smile the duo shared:

"The way they smiled at each other."
Nelson carrying Holland

Fans swarmed the post and reacted to it. One of them wrote:

"You betcha, that's a smile worth a million bucks."

Another fan responded with a suggestion:

"hahah bro they gotta put that on a shirt."

One fan compared the moment with a "hostage situation" and wrote:

"Looks like a hostage situation to me."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch's comments section on X].

Kevin Holland explains why he has to stay active after his UFC London victory

Kevin Holland returned to winning ways by beating Gunnar Nelson at UFC London by a unanimous decision. The 32-year-old American welterweight fighter is one of the most active fighters on the UFC's roster.

He competed five times in 2020 and has since been regularly fighting inside the octagon. After his UFC London victory over Nelson, Holland revealed that his lifestyle doesn't allow him to relax his schedule.

"If it’s 170 pounds, then let’s be smart and I’ll possibly do a couple of months down the road then another one a couple of months down the road. If it’s 170 pounds, probably only get two more in this year, three at the most. If it’s 185 pounds, I can fight every f*cking weekend.”
He further added:

"The amount of money I make these days...I could definitely slow down. But the amount of money I spend these days, I stay active."

Watch Kevin Holland's comments below:

