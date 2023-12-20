“That‘s why they’re dying in the ring” - Devin Haney claims improper weight-cutting techniques are to blame for tragedies in boxing

Devin Haney attributes the tragedies in boxing to flawed weight-cutting methods.

Haney is coming off a commanding unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis to secure the WBC super lightweight title. However, 'The Dream' faced significant criticism from boxing fans due to the weight advantage in his last bout.

Despite Haney moving up in weight for the matchup, various reports reveal a noteworthy weight difference on fight night. Haney, weighing in at 165 pounds, held a substantial advantage over Prograis, who registered 156.8 pounds. Both fighters initially met the 140-pound weight limit during the official weigh-ins a day before the fight but exhibited a considerable weight disparity, with Haney boasting an 8.2-pound advantage.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Haney responded to the allegations regarding his weight advantage:

"Yes, that's accurate. Hey what can I say, man, I drink a lot of water you know, I may have drunk too much water. Let's be real, you cannot put on that much weight of f**king food, it has to be water."

He further mentioned that improper hydration is a common mistake among fighters and is a leading cause of casualties during fights:

"That's where guys go wrong; you know they are not rehydrating up [after a weight cut]. I hate to say it, but that's why they’re dying in the ring and stuff like that because the brain is not hydrated. They are depleting themselves, but they are not doing the proper things to hydrate. The oxygen is not going back to the brain, and they are not going in the fight 100%, and these accidents happen like that."

Devin Haney confirms ongoing talks with Ryan Garcia for potential fight

Devin Haney has recently verified that his team has initiated communication with Ryan Garcia's team to explore the possibility of a matchup between the two boxing talents.

Following the Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis bout, Garcia acknowledged being impressed by Haney's performance but expressed reservations about the two-division champion's skills. Subsequently, 'KingRy' took to social media, declaring his desire to face Haney in 2024.

Garcia shared on X that his team has reached out to Haney's team to explore the possibility of a potential bout:

"I’ve advised my team to contact team Haney to discuss and make the fight happen between Devin and I #GarciaHaney."

Haney promptly verified the information, retweeting the post with a comment:

"These are facts."

