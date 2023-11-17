“That’s usually when a little bit of the magic happens” – Liam Harrison recalls the insane comeback KO against Muangthai

Liam Harrison was the true definition of grit when he faced off against Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156 in April 2022.

ONE Championship always prided itself as the home of the best striking action on the planet, and the fight Harrison put on was arguably the greatest comeback in Muay Thai history.

Harrison was knocked down twice in the first round, and another one would give Muangthai the knockout victory. That was until the British star dug deep and fought with the ferocity of an uncaged predator. Barely a minute after suffering his second knockdown, Harrison scored three straight knockdowns and was running a victory lap inside the Circle.

Harrison recalled his unbridled emotions of the fight in an interview with Caffeine & Canines and described the fight as nothing short of magical.

He said:

“That goes back to that perseverance. I got knocked down twice, like I said, that all happened in the space. They were heavy knockdowns, one of them was a big head kick right across the front of my face, and then he hit me with the left hand that was like a rocket."

Harrison added:

"When I got back up, no one would have batted an eyelid if I had just stayed down after that second knockdown. But yeah, having the fight in you pushes you over those torrid times, if you keep persevering, if you keep pushing, then that's usually when a little bit of magic happens.”

Coming back from two knockdowns is already impressive enough, but getting back up and scoring three of his own in a single round was just mental.

Harrison, a multi-time world champion, earned a massive shot at gold after his victory over Muangthai. However, his challenge against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama ended in disaster at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Nong-O blasted Harrison with a brutal leg kick that tore the anterior cruciate ligament inside the British star’s right knee.

The injury and subsequent recovery sidelined Harrison for the entire 2023 calendar year, but ‘Hitman’ is ready to return to action.

Harrison revealed in several social media posts that he’s in training camp, preparing for a potential comeback in early 2024.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below: