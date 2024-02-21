"That's how we warm up" - Merab Dvalishvili confirms coach's story about fighting Aljamain Sterling backstage before UFC 298 clash

Merab Dvalishvili was able to extend his winning streak to 10 by defeating Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision at UFC 298 this past weekend. The No.1-ranked bantamweight recently confirmed his coach's story about him hard-sparring teammate and close friend Aljamain Sterling backstage ahead of the bout.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Machine' was about Ray Longo's comments, responding:

"Yeah. That’s how we warm up. I like to warm up good, but yeah, we are best friends and training partners and we beat each other [up] and make each other better and then we are ready for anybody else."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments on sparring Aljamain Sterling ahead of UFC 298 bout below:

Dvalisvhili alleged that his backstage sparring session with Sterling was tougher than his victory over Cejudo. 'Funk Master' also confirmed the story on his YouTube channel, stating:

"I spar with Merab for three rounds, three hard rounds. More of me in a squatted position so my height can drop. Getting the absolutely dog s**t kicked out of my calf. He punched me in my eyeball one time. He punched me in the back of my head. He did something to my kneecap. I was in a fight. I felt like afterwards I was in a fight. I was like I need to sleep."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on sparring Merab Dvalishvili below (starting at the 0:32 mark):

Dvalishvili is known to have one of the best gas tanks in the UFC. His ability to hard spar for three rounds right before a fight further proves that to be true.

What did Ray Longo say about Merab Dvalishvili sparring with Aljamain Sterling ahead of UFC 298?

Merab Dvalishvili appears to be in line to fight for the bantamweight title after defeating Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision at UFC 298. Ray Longo, who serves as 'The Machine's' coach, revealed that his title eliminator bout was his second fight of the night on the Anik & Florian Podcast, stating:

"He literally fought Aljo, three rounds, f**king brutal. Little gloves on, swinging for the f**king fences. Like Aljo complains about my boxing class sometimes. That's way worse what I just saw! Dude, they went it at it three fives so that's his second fight of the night. That's a fact. That's not even made up. You can check with John Wood, you can check with Aljo. Full blown f**king fight... I mean crazy, the guy's nuts. No drilling, just complete chaos in that f**king warm up room."

Check out Ray Longo's comments on Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling below:

While Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling have never fought in the octagon, it appears that they were more than willing to go at it backstage at UFC 298. 'The Machine' appears in line to fight for the bantamweight title, while 'Funk Master' has moved up to featherweight and will face Calvin Kattar to open the main card of UFC 300.