That's not the way to get a fight with me - Michael Chandler didn't appreciate Dustin Poirier "spitting vile venom" at him in his wife's presence

Michael Chandler has weighed in on his verbal altercation with Dustin Poirier at UFC 276. The former Bellator champion said that he was at the T-Mobile Arena with his wife and they were about to take their seats when he heard insults being thrown his way.

Chandler claimed he turned around to see that Dustin Poirier was pointing at him and "spitting vile venom" in front of his wife. 'Iron' claimed that he has no animosity towards Poirier.

During a recent press conference, Chandler said:

"I heard some chirping, some very vile venom being spit in my direction. I didn't know if that was being thrown like at me or not. I look over and Dustin Poirier's pointing at me so he obviously had a bone to pick with me that night. Dustin Poirier, it's no secret, he's made it very known he's ready for a fight, he is thirsty for a fight so he's looking for anybody and everybody to throw venom at."

Chandler admitted that he didn't like Poirier's way of trying to create hype surrounding a potential clash between the pair:

"I was just trying to watch the fights with my wife so if you think that's the way that you're gonna get a fight with me, that's the absolute opposite way of getting a fight with me."

Michael Chandler on who he's likely to fight next

Michael Chandler has revealed that the UFC is likely to announce his next fight soon. Chandler was previously rumored to be Conor McGregor's next opponent, but since the Irishman's return date is unknown, 'Iron' has decided not to wait for 'Notorious'.

He remains, however, open to the idea of fighting McGregor down the line. As far as his next opponent is concerned, Michael Chandler understands that bad blood and rivalries sell in the fight game. He hinted that Dustin Poirier, who's also looking for a fight, could be next in line.

'Iron' said:

"I think you're gonna hear some fight news coming pretty soon and it could be me and Dustin probably, we'll see."

