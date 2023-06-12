"That's why he will lose the belt to Colby" - Leon Edwards trolled for conceding horrible goal to 'Sex Education' star Asa Butterfield at Soccer Aid

Leon Edwards was part of the star-studded lineup for the Soccer Aid 2023 clash between England and World XI. The UFC welterweight champion lined up for the World XI team at Manchester United's home, Old Trafford, for the charity match that raises money for Unicef.

Football legends Francesco Totti, Roberto Carlos and Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy were also part of Edwards' team. Meanwhile, the home side included actor Tom Hiddleston, rapper Bugzy Malone and former footballer Paul Scholes amongst other celebs and vets.

The world's fastest man Usain Bolt captained World XI, and scored the opening goal of the match. 'Sex Education' star Asa Butterfield equalized for England at the start of the second half, beating Leon Edwards in goal.

Watch the highlights below:

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA



All for a great cause.



UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will want to forget this moment at #SoccerAid All for a great cause. UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will want to forget this moment at #SoccerAid 😂All for a great cause. https://t.co/a8F34tbUfN

Paul Scholes then put the Three Lions in the lead with an absolute stunner which Edwards could do little about.

Former Liverpool star Robbie Keane turned the tide for the visitors by scoring a brace late in the match. 'Love Island' star Kem Cetinay finally sealed a 4-2 victory for World XI with another late goal.

Fans slam Leon Edwards for conceding goals at England vs. World XI Soccer Aid 2023

While Leon Edwards was beaten fair and square by former Manchester United star Paul Scholes, he received some flak for the goal he conceded to Asa Butterfield. The 'Sex Education' star had only one post to aim for and 'Rocky' should have done more to save the rather sloppy shot.

To his credit, Edwards made a top save against YouTuber Chunkz and also stopped a cross from musician Tom Grennan. However, fans refused to cut him any slack for the weak effort against Butterfield.

Check out some comments below:

"And thats why he will lose the belt to Colby, also was that Asa butterfield😂😂😂😂"

"The actor from Sex education hair scored a goal against ufc champion"

"Thank God he’s a far better fighter than he is a GK 😂👏🏼"

"Leon Edwards making a complete farce of Soccer Aid."

Nattsøkeren🇳🇴 @Psychaitrist69 @LewisSimpsonMMA And thats why he will lose the belt to Colby, also was that Asa butterfield @LewisSimpsonMMA And thats why he will lose the belt to Colby, also was that Asa butterfield😂😂😂😂

Ridwan @Ridwanlove25 @LewisSimpsonMMA The actor from Sex education hair scored a goal against ufc champion @LewisSimpsonMMA The actor from Sex education hair scored a goal against ufc champion

KeelinMcNamara ©️ @Mc_NamaraKeelin 🏼 @SeanSheehanBA Thank God he’s a far better fighter than he is a GK @SeanSheehanBA Thank God he’s a far better fighter than he is a GK 😂👏🏼

JM. @GK_JFM Leon Edwards in goal is legendary!! Leon Edwards in goal is legendary!!

⚡️ @GK101_ Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA



Paul Scholes scores a second against Leon Edwards Paul Scholes scores a second against Leon Edwards⚽️ https://t.co/FAlSt0de5W Loooooooool Leon Edwards is ruining the credit Onana gave black goalkeepers ffs twitter.com/lewissimpsonmm… Loooooooool Leon Edwards is ruining the credit Onana gave black goalkeepers ffs twitter.com/lewissimpsonmm…

C @Chaz18_ Leon Edwards in goal in a Soccer Aid game Leon Edwards in goal in a Soccer Aid game https://t.co/kyjtS9UGvT

The_Moron_Hunter @TheMoronHunter1 Leon Edwards making a complete farce of Soccer Aid. Leon Edwards making a complete farce of Soccer Aid.

Edwards was also seen putting in some GK work ahead of the matchup and seemingly took some time to adapt.

Poll : 0 votes