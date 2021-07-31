"That seems a strange choice" - Michael Bisping reacts to Colby Covington claiming that Lil Wayne will walk him out at UFC 268

It was recently announced that UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington will be given the opportunity to rematch the current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 268.

Speaking on Submission Radio, Colby Covington revealed that hip-hop rapper Lil Wayne will walk him out to the octagon. Covington's walkout song will also feature a Lil Wayne track titled 'The Sky is the Limit.'

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael 'The Count' Bisping recently revealed on his podcast that he was somewhat surprised at the announcement. Speaking on the Michael Bisping Podcast, he said:

"Colby Covington announces that he's gonna have little Wayne walk him out for his rematch against Usman at UFC 268. That seems a strange choice. I didn't have Colby Covington down as like a hip hop type of guy."

Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman 2

When Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman first fought each other in 2019, UFC fans were treated to a 'Fight of the Year' contender. Two men known for their wrestling prowess decided to put on a five-round striking display. In round three, Usman broke Covington's jaw, but 'Chaos' continued to fight for another two rounds despite the horrific injury.

It was in round five that Usman dropped Covington and swarmed him with ground strikes. Referee Mark Goddard called the contest off, although it appeared Covington was in the process of getting back into the fight. 'Chaos' later stated that Goddard did not give him a fair chance due to his bias against Covington's right-wing beliefs.

Covington has beaten Tyron Woodley since then, getting a TKO over the former champion. Alternatively, Kamaru Usman has gone 3-0, defeating Jorge Masvidal twice and Gilbert Burns. Two of those wins came via brutal knockouts.

The rematch will take place at the main event of UFC 268. Only one other fight is currently targeted for the same date; the lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will likely take the co-main slot.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh