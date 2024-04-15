"That was a slip" - Fans argue over Justin Gaethje allegedly scoring a world record against Max Holloway at UFC 300

The electrifying BMF title clash at UFC 300 featuring Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje was one for the ages. While 'Blessed' ultimately knocked out the former interim lightweight champion with one second left on the clock, MMA fans are obsessed over an alleged record Gaethje set at the pay-per-view.

During the fourth round of the fight, the 35-year-old seemingly floored his opponent with a right hook that hit Holloway on the temple. However, the knockdown has since been ruled out as a slip, and per the official fight stats, 'The Highlight' has not registered any knockdowns in the fight.

Watch Justin Gaethje's alleged knockdown over Max Holloway below:

Suffice it to say this has not deterred hardcore fans from duking it out online, arguing about the alleged knockdown.

@11MNSCH wrote:

"That was a slip."

@MikeInA2 opined:

"Should definitely have been counted."

@BTav2134 chimed in:

"Got hit on the side, loses equilibrium, wasn't hurt. Plus it wasn't an official knockdown."

Regardless of the fan sentiment on the matter, the bottom line is Holloway is technically yet to suffer a knockdown in his UFC career.

The loss to 'Blessed' has effectively removed Gaethje from the lightweight title picture for the immediate future. At the same time, the newly minted BMF champion has expressed his interest in the lightweight gold.

Given that Islam Makhachev is set to face Dustin Poirier in June, a Poirier win at the pay-per-view might by default thrust Holloway into the title picture given his history with 'The Diamond'.

Justin Gaethje congratulates Max Holloway following UFC 300

While Justin Gaethje's KO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 might have crippled his chances for a shot at the undisputed lightweight gold, 'The Highlight' was all praises for his opponent following their five-round banger at the T-Mobile Arena.

In a statement following the crushing defeat, the Arizona native gave props to the former featherweight champion in a post on X, congratulating him for bagging two performance bonuses at the pay-per-view.

Holloway was granted the Performace of the Night bonus in addition to his fight with Gaethje winning the Fight of the Night at Las Vegas, bagging him an extra $600,000 for his troubles.

With the statement win, many expect 'Blessed' to face the reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria in his next outing.