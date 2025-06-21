  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jamahal Hill
  • "That smile on Khalil's face is scarier than anything" - Fans react to intense exchange as Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree face-off ahead of UFC Baku

"That smile on Khalil's face is scarier than anything" - Fans react to intense exchange as Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree face-off ahead of UFC Baku

By Proma Chatterjee
Published Jun 21, 2025 19:26 GMT
Fans react to intense face-off between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree ahead of UFC Baku, calling Rountree
Fans react to intense face-off between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree ahead of UFC Baku, calling Rountree's smile the scariest moment [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Fans expressed their reactions to the intense face-off between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree ahead of UFC Baku. The highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between the duo will take place on Saturday, June 21.

Hill's recent loss, which includes a knockout against Jiri Prochazka, has added a sense of urgency to his performance, while Rountree’s career resurgence makes him a tough contender.

Check out their face-off below (courtesy of @ChampRDS on X):

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Many fans pointed out that their face-off felt like a glimpse of what is supposed to be an all-out war.

One of them wrote:

"That smile on Khalil's face is scarier than anything Jamahal could have said lol"

Others wrote:

"Sweet Dreams is going to make it happen"
"Hill sounds more like he’s trying to convince himself than his opponent!"
"smile of despair and doom"

Check out a screenshot of fan comments below:

Fan reactions to Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree&#039;s face-off [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions to Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree's face-off [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Jamahal Hill shrugs off Khalil Rountree's threat ahead of UFC Baku clash

Ahead of his fight with Khalil Rountree, Jamahal Hill stated that he does not consider 'The War Horse' a dangerous fighter, and particularly does not intimidate him.

In an interview with Mike Bohn, Hill said:

"I just don't see [Rountree] as on my level, even with the fights that he's put in... I haven't seen anything from anything that makes me think, 'This dude is on your level.' Is he dangerous to anybody? It's a fight. In a fight, anybody can land a shot, and that makes them dangerous and can change the fight. He has my respect in that regard, but to think skill-for-skill, he can match with me? I don't see it that way."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below:

About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications