"That smile on Khalil's face is scarier than anything" - Fans react to intense exchange as Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree face-off ahead of UFC Baku

Fans expressed their reactions to the intense face-off between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree ahead of UFC Baku. The highly anticipated light heavyweight bout between the duo will take place on Saturday, June 21.

Hill's recent loss, which includes a knockout against Jiri Prochazka, has added a sense of urgency to his performance, while Rountree’s career resurgence makes him a tough contender.

Check out their face-off below (courtesy of @ChampRDS on X):

Many fans pointed out that their face-off felt like a glimpse of what is supposed to be an all-out war.

One of them wrote:

"That smile on Khalil's face is scarier than anything Jamahal could have said lol"

Others wrote:

"Sweet Dreams is going to make it happen"

"Hill sounds more like he’s trying to convince himself than his opponent!"

"smile of despair and doom"

Check out a screenshot of fan comments below:

Fan reactions to Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree's face-off [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Jamahal Hill shrugs off Khalil Rountree's threat ahead of UFC Baku clash

Ahead of his fight with Khalil Rountree, Jamahal Hill stated that he does not consider 'The War Horse' a dangerous fighter, and particularly does not intimidate him.

In an interview with Mike Bohn, Hill said:

"I just don't see [Rountree] as on my level, even with the fights that he's put in... I haven't seen anything from anything that makes me think, 'This dude is on your level.' Is he dangerous to anybody? It's a fight. In a fight, anybody can land a shot, and that makes them dangerous and can change the fight. He has my respect in that regard, but to think skill-for-skill, he can match with me? I don't see it that way."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below:

