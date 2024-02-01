Styles make fights is one adage that combat sports fans have come to hold on to when deciding whether a bout is a must-watch or not, but when Jarred Brooks is in the building, an instant classic is sure to be had.

‘The Monkey God’ has become famous for his brash energy that many view as cockiness, but the thing about him is that he can back it up every single time.

In his ONE Championship debut, Filipino MMA star Lito Adiwang felt the brunt of his wrestling pedigree as he would be submitted via arm-triangle choke in the second round mere minutes after taunting him towards the end of the first round.

Brooks would again repeat the feat against Second-ranked ONE strawweight MMA contender Bokang Masunyane of South Africa as he locked in a tight rear-naked choke.

ONE Championship shared both submissions on Instagram, and fans showered him with praise:

“That squeeze is crazy”

“@the_monkeygod has No opponents now. Full stop. Cheers.”

“Sweet dreams.”

“Choke him out yeah!!”

Masunyane himself had a hilarious response to seeing himself be put to sleep, finding humor instead in the unwinnable situation he found himself in:

“Dammit! I was out cold 😂😂😂”

Brooks assumes villain role once again ahead of ONE 166 rematch

Now reigning as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Brooks will defend it against the man he defeated for it back in December 2022 in the form of Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 on March 1.

‘The Passion’ bounced back successfully with a unanimous decision victory against Mansur Malachiev to book the rematch with Brooks inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Playing the role of an antagonist is something that Brooks relishes and wants to go undefeated against the Philippines’ best fighters.

