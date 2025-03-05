"That was Superbon's downfall" - Johan Ghazali reveals what went wrong for kickboxing king in Tawanchai rematch at ONE 170

The recent defeat of Superbon to Tawanchai during their ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match in January at ONE 170 was a direct result of having smaller gloves, according to flyweight contender Johan Ghazali.

In his recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Johan Ghazali said that competing under the rules of 'The Art of Eight Limbs' has a higher risk of getting knocked out, especially when a fighter is tagged with a clean, powerful punch.

That is exactly what 'Jojo' thought the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king experienced, as he explained:

"The thing about the smaller gloves is when once you get caught it's over. So that was Superbon's downfall, but he never gives up. He's always learning to improve in that aspect."

Tawanchai caught Superbon with a solid punch, which ultimately became the difference maker during the championship bout and awarded the victory to the latter.

Johan Ghazali thinks that Tawanchai's fight IQ was key to his victory against Superbon at ONE 170

The Malaysian-American contender also mentioned during his discussion with Sportskeeda MMA that Tawanchai's IQ and strategy against Superbon were the biggest keys to that triumph.

Johan Ghazali also stated that their work ethic is just on par with each other and that didn't even become the difference during this second meeting because it was all about execution, as he explained:

"When he fought Superbon, I think it wasn't a matter of who trained harder or anything like that. But it was just his game plan that he and his team set up that helped him. But yeah, that fight IQ of his was definitely the difference."

Two months after that second win over Superbon, Tawanchai is now set to face Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title on March 23 at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV via watch.onefc.com.

