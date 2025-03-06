"That uppercut was nasty" - Fans loving Nieky Holzken's personal way of retaliating after Cosmo Alexandre's taunting

Taunting has its place in combat sports as a way of getting into an opponent's head, though some consider it a personal affront. In his November 2018 ONE Championship debut, Nieky Holzken showed why playing such games with him is an absolutely terrible idea.

At ONE: Warrior's Dream, 'The Natural' was welcomed to the promotion by Muay Thai and Kickboxing champion Cosmo Alexandre. 'Good Boy' made the crucial mistake of sticking his tongue out at Holzken, which prompted the Dutch legend to launch an all-out assault that resulted in Alexandre being put to sleep with a vicious uppercut in the dying seconds of round two.

Check out the entire sequence below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

In the comments section, fans approved of Holzken's fight-ending measures and wrote:

"That uppercut was NASTY."

"Death Tongue."

"I watched this in my bathroom and I yelled "ΚΑΜΠΑΝΑ". Which is Greek for "bell""

"Why professionals taunt when they are clearly hurt, I'll never understand."

"Never taunt fckn Nieky Holzkien."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The former Glory welterweight king will return to the circle at ONE Friday Fights 100 on Friday, March 14 in a catchweight (175 pounds) Muay Thai bout versus Sinsamut Klinmee at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nieky Holzken out for revenge against Sinsamut

Nieky Holzken and Sinsamut's co-main event matchup at ONE Friday Fights 100 will be a fight that fans should be on the lookout for as Holzken is holding a grudge against the Venum Training Camp affiliate.

In March 2022, Sinsamut and the Team Holzken Helmon product clashed in a lightweight Muay Thai battle that could have gone either way. That was until the Thai standou landed the fight-ending overhand right on Holzken's chin midway through round two.

ONE Friday Fights 100 will air live in Asian primetime via watch.onefc.com.

