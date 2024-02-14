"That Viking blood is strong man" - Brock Lesnar's heartwarming moment with his daughter following her college shot put win sparks fan reactions

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently embraced her father after a shot put win. A picture of the father-daughter moment was shared on X/Twitter and offered a rare glimpse of the former UFC heavyweight champion's softer side, as he is rarely ever seen in the public company of his children.

Lesnar's reserved, even standoffish nature has contributed to his fearsome reputation. However, this time, fans were given the rare opportunity to see him melting as he held his daughter tight. This led to a positive reaction on social media, as fans praised the touching moment.

Some fans found the physical resemblance between Lesnar and his daughter astonishing.

"Bro posted Brock twice and thought we wouldn't notice"

This was echoed by other comments.

"That Viking blood is strong man"

Others praised his daughter for her sheer athleticism.

"She's a really good athlete"

Some even jokingly referenced her father's professional wrestling career.

"Then, she bodyslammed her dad."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Brock Lesnar embracing Mya Lesnar

Lesnar is known for being one of the most athletic mixed martial artists in heavyweight history and an athletic freak in professional wrestling. 'The Beast' is a former UFC heavyweight champion and multi-time WWE champion, during which he dazzled fans with his one-of-a-kind athletic gifts.

He was well-known for being one of the few big men in professional wrestling capable of performing a Shooting Star Press from the top turnbuckle. Unfortunately, his attempt at doing so in a WrestleMania XIX match with Kurt Angle led to an infamous botch.

Brock Lesnar's MMA losses

Brock Lesnar was inexperienced when he changed to mixed martial arts. With just one professional fight under his belt, he took on all-time great Frank Mir on his promotional debut. While he managed to take his foe down, Lesnar was quickly submitted with a kneebar, setting up a heated rivalry.

His later losses were to former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and legendary heavyweight world champion Alistair Overeem, both of whom TKO'd him. The losses proved crushing, and Lesnar subsequently retired from the sport. However, he did mount a brief comeback against Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

Unfortunately, his initial win over Hunt was overturned to a no-contest after positive PED tests.