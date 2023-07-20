"That won’t save him" - Charles Oliveira's new 'iluminado' neck tattoo invites hilarious anti-submission comments from fans

Former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Olivera got himself a new tattoo on his neck, drawing some rather hilarious reactions from MMA fans on social media. One user, @HomelanderMMA said:

"Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2 official And to celebrate that news, Charles decided to get a tattoo in the same spot the arm triangle was in."

User @FinZombie reacted by writing:

"That won’t save him, brother."

Another user, @MRafiudeen sarcastically said:

"Bro is doing black magic to win this match."

This fan referred to Islam Makhachev's choke that forced Oliveira to tap at UFC 280, and wrote:

"His arm was on that side the choke was on the other side."

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev to headline UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev are scheduled to lock horns at UFC 294 in the main event in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 2023. The duo first squared off at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi in October 2022, resulting in Makhachev being crowned the new champion by submitting Oliveira in the second round of the bout. Makhachev then successfully defended his title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, and Oliveira battered Beniel Dariush at UFC 289 while returning back to winning ways.

"In the main event, Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title in the rematch against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev has won 12 in a row, and the former champ, Charles Oliveira, has won 12 of his last 13, including finishes over Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and his one loss in those 13 fights is to Islam. After that loss he bounced back with a first round TKO of Beniel Dariush extending his UFC record for most finishes to 20."

There was quite a lot of back and forth between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev, as the former was interested in getting a rematch with the lightweight champion. 'Do Bronxs,' on the other hand, had expressed his reservations about getting ready for a bout in October. However, the announcement by UFC president Dana White has now made the rematch between Makhachev and Oliveira official.