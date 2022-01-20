"That word is huge" - Brandon Moreno responds to Henry Cejudo calling him a 'traitor'

Brandon Moreno has responded to being called a traitor by Deiveson Figueiredo and Henry Cejudo.

Moreno recently sat down for an interview with Michael Bisping for BT Sport. During the interaction, the Mexican shared his thoughts on the comments made by 'Triple C'.

"This drama is part of the history. That word is huge. But I really believe that they [have] their own version of the history and I have my version of the history. I can start to say a lot of bad things about this, but that's not my style. People know me, it's not my style. They want to get the camera and start to say things to sell the fight... They are the 'King of Cringe' for some reason."

You can watch Moreno's interview with Bisping below:

Figueiredo has been training with Cejudo at Fight Ready in preparation for his trilogy fight against Moreno this weekend at UFC 270.

Their first encounter in 2020 ended in a majority draw. 'Deus Da Guerra' lost their second fight via third-round submission, a result that saw Moreno crowned the first Mexican-born UFC champion in history.

Henry Cejudo and Brandon Moreno used to be on friendly terms

The relationship between Cejudo and Moreno was not always this sour. In an interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, 'The Assassin Baby' revealed that Cejudo helped him a lot early in his career.

However, things went south during one edition of UFC's cult show The Ultimate Fighter. The series in question was being coached by 'Triple C' and Joseph Benavidez.

"I was in Henry's house. He helped me in the past a lot. He was paying the food. He gave the training. I'm very grateful with Henry for that. I went to The Ultimate Fighter. He take Pantoja and say f**k Brandon. I went to [Joseph] Benavidez's team and I need to be very clear at that point. The training with Benavidez was good. He was very respectful with me and helped me a lot too. It was a sad part of my life."

Watch Brandon Moreno in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour below:

When Moreno won the flyweight title at UFC 263, Cejudo congratulated him backstage. The former two-division champion also put out a tweet in appreciation of the first Mexican-born UFC titleholder.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo It’s crazy to say that we use to be main training partners for each other back in the day. I’ve always known this man was special and I’m not surprise he has the belt a round his waist. Congratulations @theassassinbaby for becoming Mexico’s first UFC Champion. It’s crazy to say that we use to be main training partners for each other back in the day. I’ve always known this man was special and I’m not surprise he has the belt a round his waist. Congratulations @theassassinbaby for becoming Mexico’s first UFC Champion. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/C995ACHezb

