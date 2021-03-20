'The 155 World Champion' - Conor McGregor hints at going after the UFC lightweight title following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement

Conor McGregor has hinted that he is gunning for the UFC lightweight title following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Taking to Twitter, McGregor shared an image of himself from his last weigh-in. He also mentioned that he wants to get himself booked in for a 155-lbs world title match.

UFC President Dana White confirmed this week that Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially retired from MMA. After his latest meeting with 'The Eagle', White took to social media to write that Khabib won't be returning to the octagon.

Immediately after the announcement, the UFC confirmed a vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for UFC 262. But it looks like Conor McGregor, a former division champion, wants to regain the title he was stripped of.

Here's what Conor McGregor posted on Twitter:

The 155lb World Champion. Book it! pic.twitter.com/On4akcHrB0 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2021

Conor McGregor is currently on the back of a huge loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Irishman suffered his first loss via KO/TKO and since then has been aiming for a third fight against 'The Diamond'.

The loss to Poirier was only McGregor's third in the UFC. His first defeat in the promotion was at the hands of Nate Diaz, whom the Irishman went on to beat in a rematch. McGregor's only other loss at lightweight was at the hands of his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is likely to be booked for this summer

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are currently tied at 1-1. In the aftermath of their last fight, reports have suggested that the two former 155-lbs champions will be fighting for the third time. The winner of that fight is likely going to challenge for the UFC lightweight title.

While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, the trilogy between McGregor and Poirier is expected to take place in July. In the lead-up to that monumental fight, the UFC will crown a new undisputed lightweight champion, the first since Khabib Nurmagomedov won the belt in April of 2018.