Paulo Costa is truly embracing his self-proclaimed title as an internet troll. The Brazilian middleweight fighter has accumulated a distinctive record, experiencing the cancellation of five fights within the last two years.

'Borrachinha' has been absent from the octagon for over a year, with his last competition dating back to August 2022. This year alone, he has withdrawn from three significant matchups, including his cancellation against Robert Whittaker at UFC 284.

Additionally, Costa pulled out from his scheduled UFC 291 bout against Ikram Aliskerov, but later accepted a matchup against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. Unfortunately, he had to pull out from the Chimaev fight just days before the event due to elbow surgery.

However, 'Borrachinha' has been highly active on social media, consistently taking shots at fellow UFC fighters. His most recent target for online banter was his previously scheduled opponent, Aliskerov.

Costa didn't hold back in trolling the Russian upon reacting to a video where Aliskerov expressed his eagerness to face him. Costa tweeted:

"He is so Cute 🥰 isn’t he?"

Check out Paulo Costa's post below:

Fans responded to the post with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Are you and him gonna kiss Paulo?"

Check out more reactions below:

"He wants a secret juice 🧃"

"Paulo, the most active fighter on X roster."

"Yeah so scared you pulled out against him."

"Who this? Looks like caveman from Geico commercial"

"Paulo stop! You’re making me jealous"

Paulo Costa's ongoing desire for a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa is gearing up for a middleweight bout against Robert Whittaker scheduled for UFC 298 in February 2024. However, amid his preparations, he hasn't forgotten about a previously targeted opponent, Khamzat Chimaev.

Costa recently took to X to convey a message to Chimaev, while hinting at a potential swift return at the UFC's milestone event, UFC 300, slated for April. 'Borrachinha' tweeted:

"Gourmet chenchen fraud still hidden. I gonna fight Whittaker feb 17 and also April ufc 300 and while this bum 🧁trying get some muscles 😂🫵"

Check out Paulo Costa's post below:

