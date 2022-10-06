The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition season one lands on Amazon Prime Video

ONE Championship found a home for its live martial arts events on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. Now, its reality show, The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, has also made its way to the global streaming giant.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is now available on-demand on Prime Video exclusively in the United States and Canada. The move effectively introduces ONE’s unique take on the hit business reality TV franchise with a martial arts twist to North American audiences.

The show brings together 16 contestants called ‘global candidates’ who participate in a high stakes game of physical and business challenges. One candidate is booted off the show each week. The last man or woman remaining stands to earn a US $250,000 job offer to work directly under ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in Singapore.

The show also features special guest appearances from world-renowned CEOs, including Grab’s Anthony Tan, Zoom's Eric Yuan, Catcha Group’s Patrick Grove, and Twilio’s Jeff Lawson, as well as martial arts legends like Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Rich Franklin, and Renzo Gracie.

Sityodtong, who serves as the show’s main anchor, shared a statement with the media. He said:

“This addition to ONE’s on-demand library on Prime Video gives us yet another way to connect with our passionate fanbase in the U.S., as we provide them with this exciting new content stack.”

The critically acclaimed first season of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition was held in Singapore in 2021 and released in Asia later that year. In early 2022, the show was picked up by Netflix in over 150 countries, ranking in the Netflix Top 10 in Singapore and Indonesia, and trending in many more nations globally.

ONE Championship on Prime Video

ONE Championship inked a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime Video in 2022. The partnership will see at least 12 of its live martial arts spectacles broadcast annually on the platform at US primetime.

The first event, ONE on Prime Video 1, took place on August 26 and was a massive success. It featured a main event showdown between MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson and Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title. Johnson ended up winning via a spectacular flying-knee KO to take home the golden belt.

That was followed up by ONE on Prime Video 2 last week. At that event, China’s ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan upset fan favorite ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee to retain her ONE women’s strawweight world championship.

The reception for the ONE on Prime Video series has been absolutely massive so far. With that, more exciting events are expected in the coming months and years.

ONE will return this October 21 with ONE on Prime Video 3, which takes place at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The main event will see a battle between reigning ONE bantamweight world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker and No.2-ranked contender Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade.

