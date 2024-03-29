"THE BABY CHAMP HAS A NAME" - Wishes pour in from fans as Charles Oliveira reveals gender of his next child

After nearly a year away from the octagon, Charles Oliveira is set to make his return next month when he faces Arman Tsarukyan on the main card of UFC 300. Leading up to the landmark card, 'Do Bronx' revealed that he is expecting a son with his girlfriend, Vitoria Brum.

The No.1-ranked lightweight took to Instagram to share photos from the gender reveal, captioning the post:

"Thank you Jesus for another great blessing in my life 🙌 ❤️ 🙏 now a boy DOMINIC OLIVEIRA BRUM God is wonderful @vitoriabrum_"

Fans wished the former lightweight champion well following his announcement. @_brycedixon used a famous Oliveira quote, stating:

"THE BABY CHAMP HAS A NAME [Brazilian flag]"

Joe Giannetti, who lost 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 27 finale via split decision, predicted that 'Do Bronx' will defeat Tsarukyan:

"Dad strength do bronx gonna sleep arman 👀"

@raulbortoni congratulated Oliveira:

"Project Oliveira 👏 👏 congrats champ"

@mo5cato joked that the former lightweight champion had his girlfriend in the clinch:

"Charles got her in the clinch"

@eujean7 questioned if the baby will be named after two of Oliveira's most famous victories:

"Will your name be Justin Gaethje or Porier? Akkkkk congratulations Charles 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻"

BJJ stars founder Fernando Lopes congratulated the UFC's all-time leader in finishes:

"Congratulations Charlao, may it bring good health and lots of joy to the couple 🙌"

@grandmakhabib predicted that Dominic will be a future UFC champion:

"Congratulations to both of you, can't wait for the new Brazilian champion to be born 💚 💚 👏"

@ptkdangels believes there is no stopping Oliveira now that he will be entering fatherhood:

"There is NO stopping the man now"

Charles Oliveira reveals why he accepted Arman Tsarukyan fight

Charles Oliveira had been set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294, however, an injury forced him to withdraw from the bout. Instead of receiving a title opportunity after healing, the No.1-ranked lightweight will face Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Speaking to Drake Riggs of MMA Mania, 'Do Bronx' revealed why he took the bout, stating, via a translator:

"First of all, I'm employed by Zuffa so I need to accept what they bring to me and that's what I'm gonna do. If I was supposed to wait for the title, I would fight only at the end of the year and I don't like to wait too much to fight and I would be like, waiting for one year almost so, that's why I accepted this challenge."

Makhachev has expressed an interest in making his return to the octagon in June. With Oliveira and Justin Gaethje both set to compete at UFC 300, it appears that Dustin Poirier could receive the next lightweight title opportunity.