“The baddest UFC female fighter of all time” - Polyana Viana's eye-catching weigh-in look has MMA fans buzzing

Polyana Viana is slated to face Iasmin Lucindo in a strawweight clash on the main card of the upcoming UFC Vegas 78. The card will take place on August 12, 2023, at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

'Dama de Ferro' proudly expresses her deep passion for Japanese anime, with a particular fondness for the immensely popular show, Naruto.

During her most recent weigh-ins, Viana displayed her chest tattoo, which is a tribute to Naruto's 'Pain' character.

Polyana Viana's appearance at the weigh-ins has set the MMA community abuzz, eliciting an outpouring of love and adoration on social media platforms.

"One of the coolest pain Tatoo’s I’ve seen."

"This is the definition of conflicting emotions for a dude."

"The prettiest hair 😍"

"She might be the baddest female UFC fighter of all time."

"Do you need a sparring partner? 😃"

"Crazy how you are fit enough to be a ring card girl, and break someone's nose all at the same time. Two sides of the same coin. Best of luck."

"Didn’t know who you were until I saw this post, but I am now your biggest fan 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

UFC rejects Polyana Viana's plea to walk out in 'Naruto' costume

While Polyana Viana is enthusiastic about cosplaying various anime characters, the UFC has declined her request to make an entrance wearing one.

Viana's Instagram feed is a tapestry of cosplays, each portraying various characters from anime series. Unfortunately, she won't be able to exhibit this artistic expression while making her entrance in her upcoming fight.

During her interview at the UFC Vegas 78 media day, 'Dama de Ferro' stated:

"I’ve tried so many times, and I’ve actually asked to come in with a bandana. They’ve never allowed it. I wanted a cape. I’ve tried with like a blank bandana – I can’t. Apparently Naruto is a brand that does not allow it or something like that. I’ve tried so many times. I’ve asked. They never let me do it, but if I could, I definitely would.” [h/t MMA Junkie]