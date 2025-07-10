"The belt is the main goal, but the rematch matters" - Vladimir Kuzmin driven by Haggerty revenge ahead of return

Vladimir Kuzmin is fueled by championship aspirations and unfinished business when he hops back into action against Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 33 this Friday, July 11.

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Fight Club Archangel Michael affiliate views his bantamweight Muay Thai clash as a crucial stepping stone towards his ultimate goals of tasting world title success in the promotion.

"Getting into the top five is crucial to move closer to a rematch. The belt is the main goal, but the rematch [with Haggerty] matters to me just as much," Vladimir Kuzmin told ONE Championship.

The Russian striking ace has a burning desire to avenge his closely contested majority decision loss to current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty in November 2022.

That evening, the Englishman debuted in the bantamweight bracket and shared an action-packed three-round scrap against Kuzmin, who fell just short on the scorecards.

Still, that encounter with the British superstar proved the 27-year-old Russian belongs among the elite bantamweight strikers, and the experience has only intensified his hunger to climb back into world title contention.

Before any talk about that, though, Kuzmin will have to keep his radar focused on his next assignment inside the legendary Lumpinee this Friday.

Vladimir Kuzmin confident he'll share 'a thrilling fight' alongside Stefan Korodi

Vladimir Kuzmin is all about putting on barnburners on the global stage of ONE Championship, and he bears the same mindset heading into his fixture against the Ireland-based Romanian.

"A win – that's the only result that matters, no matter how it comes. It's going to be a thrilling fight. I'll give everything I have, and I think the fans will feel that," he told the promotion in the same interview.

ONE Fight Night 33 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

