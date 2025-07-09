"It's going to be a thrilling fight" - Vladimir Kuzmin promises fireworks against Stefan Korodi

The Russian striker, Vladimir Kuzmin, is preparing to deliver an explosive performance when he faces Stefan Korodi in bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 33.

Ad

The veteran campaigner promises fans an all-out war inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as he enters this fight hungry for redemption following his recent loss to Thai standout Suablack Tor Pran49.

While addressing the matchup during his conversation with One Championship in a pre-fight interview, Vladimir Kumzin said:

"A win – that's the only result that matters, no matter how it comes. It's going to be a thrilling fight. I'll give everything I have, and I think the fans will feel that."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Standing across from him will be Ireland-based Romanian standout Korodi, who packs plenty of explosive weapons in his arsenal.

The Dublin Combat Academy and PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative, is out to build on his victory against Katsuki Kitano at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March.

While his opposite number's form has impressed him, Kuzmin is leaving to stones unturned to ensure he gets his hand raised inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday, July 11.

Ad

The Fight Club Archangel Michael representative has approached his preparation with meticulous attention to detail, arriving in Thailand earlier than usual to ensure optimal adaptation to the climate and training conditions.

His thorough professional approach reflects the high stakes of this pivotal bantamweight encounter, and he's ready to fire on all cylinders to make sure he bounces back into winning ways at ONE Fight Night 33.

Ad

Vladimir Kuzmin believes Korodi's aggression will cost him

To secure the W inside the Lumpinee Stadium this week, Vladimir Kuzmin knows he must overcome Korodi's heavy-pressure style.

He, however, appears to be not all that worried about the Romanian-Irish representative's approach, saying it'll fall right into his area of expertise.

“I don’t get flustered when someone pressures me. It actually works in my favor. I can fight both on the front foot and the back foot.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.