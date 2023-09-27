“The best 007 for sure” - Tristan Tate’s bid to play the next James Bond under Christopher Nolan sparks fan frenzy on Twitter

Tristan Tate has set his sights on becoming the next James Bond in the vision of acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

While Andrew Tate is renowned for sharing controversial views on a wide range of subjects, his younger brother, Tristan, may not have achieved the same level of fame as 'Cobra,' but he's certainly no stranger to stirring controversy.

Recently online reports emerged that claimed Christopher Nolan is in discussions to direct two James Bond films.

Seizing the opportunity, Tristan Tate threw down the gauntlet, positioning himself as the prime contender for the lead role in the iconic franchise. He shared photos of himself, accompanied by a caption that read:

"I’m available for filming Mr. Nolan."

Fans promptly responded to the younger Tate sibling's ambitions with a variety of reactions.

"This is the James Bond we all want to see in action."

"Only black guy we’d accept for this role 😂"

"My man looks like the second version of 007 💪👀"

"The best 007 for sure 💯👌🏽"

"Quality fit but this would make the world go fu*king badsh*t lol"

"With how you talk, I'll walk out of the cinema."

"Holy sh*t, he does actually exude some old-school Bond villain energy"

Tristan Tate responds to fan who criticized his stance on Dillon Danis' actions

Tristan Tate shut down an online critic who questioned his support for Dillon Danis amidst the ongoing conflict involving Logan Paul's partner, Nina Agdal.

'El Jefe' and Paul are set to collide in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, featured in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card. Since the fight was announced in July, Danis has been sharing private photos and videos of Paul's fiancée.

Tristan Tate pointed out that athletes have attacked personal aspects in the past and suggested that Paul and Agdal overreacted by suing Danis for sharing a few Google search images.

An X (formerly Twitter) user conveyed his dissent regarding Tate's backing of Danis and labeled him as an idiot.

Tristan replied:

"You have 19 followers and your bio describes you as a 'big music producer'. The words 'in my opinion' don’t matter when people like you use them. Nobody gives a sh*t what your opinion is."

